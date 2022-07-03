UrduPoint.com

Three- Day Mango Festival Commences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Three- day mango festival commences

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :A three-day mango festival, jointly arranged by the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan (MNSUAM), and the Defense Housing Authority (DHA), was inaugurated at a local hotel in the DHA here on Sunday.

Minister of State for Interior Abdur Rehman Kanju inaugurated the colourful festival, aimed at promoting the "King of Fruits." Addressing the inaugural, the minister said such festivals provided platform to farmers, industry, businessmen, and academia to come together and enhance productivity.

Kanju hailed the administration of the varsity stating that it was playing an important role to strengthen the linkages between key players and it could help increase in mango exports.

Vice Chancellor MNSUAM Dr. Asif Ali Khan remarked that the varsity used to organize such activities for not only growers of mango but also of other important crops, fruits and vegetables to help strengthen the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Many dignitaries including VC Bahuddin University Multan Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi, VC Cholistan University Dr. Sajjaf Khan, DG Multan Development Authority Qaiser Saleem, progressive mango growers Tariq Khan and Zahid Hussqin Gardezi, Chairman Kisan Ittehad Mr. Khalid Khokhar, and Asif Majeed, Dr. Shafeeq Patafi, Rana Mushtaq and Rana Khaleel from Agro-based industries were present at the inaugural session.

Large number of University students and families visited the mango festival and took keen interest in different varieties of mangoes grown in Pakistan. There were more than 300 mango varieties put on display in the festival while more than 100 stalls were set up. The festival will continue for three days.

