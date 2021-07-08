UrduPoint.com
Three Day Mango Festival Opens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A three day mango festival displaying over 200 varieties inaugurated here on Thursday.

Jointly organized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) and the festival by opened by Governor Punjab, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar.

As many as 40 stalls featuring varieties of king of fruits have been erected by BZU, MNSUA, mango growers association and other farmers.

Addressing on the occasion, Punjab governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that Pakistan produced over 1.7 million tonnes mangoes but unfortunately only a little share of it was exported.

He informed that government was taking numerous steps to extend maximum facilities to mango exporters and growers to enhance its export which would bring foreign exchange to country.

"Pakistani mango is in great demand in Europe, UK, USA and other countries," he said,adding it has matchless taste and aroma.

Multan,he said has not only an historic city but also has recognition across the world for its delicious mangoes.

After attending the festival, he has come to know that over 400 varieties of mangoes were produced in our country, the governor informed.

He stated that government attached great importance to agri sector and was working for welfare of farmers.

Provincial ministers, VCs, Addl IG South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal notables and other officials were present.

