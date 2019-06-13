Three-day mango festival opens in Mirpurkhas on Friday

The annual three-day National Mango and Summer Fruit Festival is all set to open on (Friday) here in Mirpurkhas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The annual three-day National Mango and Summer Fruit Festival is all set to open on (Friday) here in Mirpurkhas.

The festival, to be organised at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Mango Exhibition Hall, Mirpurkhas, is expected to display mangos from more than 400 orchards of Sindh.

Mirpurkhas district known for its mangos in the world, has been organising mango festival for the past 54 years.

The focal person of the Mango Organising Committee, Ghoram Baloch, told APP that Member National Assembly Mir Munawar Talpur will inaugurate the festival on Friday at 5.30p.m.

He added a seminar on mangos will be held at Ajrak Club Hall on June 15 at 11.

00 a.m. The Commissioner Mirpurkhas will be the chief guest at the seminar while Malakhra will be organised at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Stadium at 5.00pm. Chairman District Council Mirpurkhas Anwar Talpur will be the chief guest at the programme.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony for the mango festival to be organised at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Exhibition Hall (Fruit Farm) Mirpurkhas on June 16 at 4.00p.m.

The chairman of the mango festival's organising committee Umar Baghyo told APP that the purpose of the festival is to promote Mirpurkhas'smangos in the international market.