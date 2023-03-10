Three-day mega international tourism event "ITB Berlin 2023" concludes

Three-day mega international tourism event titled 'ITB Berlin 2023' concluded in Germany after witnessing an overwhelming response from tourism stakeholders from across the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Three-day mega international tourism event titled 'ITB Berlin 2023' concluded in Germany after witnessing an overwhelming response from tourism stakeholders from across the globe.

Pakistan Pavilion at the mega tourism event grabbed a lot of attention from the international tourism stakeholders who explored the beauty and diversity of Pakistan along with great business opportunities and intended to visit Pakistan to see the incredible tourist destinations of the country.

Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC) along with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Embassy of Pakistan in Germany, provincial tourism departments, and private sector partners participated in ITB Berlin 2023 to showcase the rich tourism potential of Pakistan with a view to boosting inbound tourism in the country.

According to the official of PTDC, the Pakistan pavilion in ITB was participated by 13 private sector companies and 4 provincial tourism departments including KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Balitistan along with PTDC and TDAP.

However, a joint delegation of public and private sector stakeholders also attended the event under one umbrella after an interval of 14 years.

The mega event provided an incredible opportunity for Pakistani private and public tourism sector stakeholders to attract foreign tourists and investment in Pakistan.

The mega event also provided an opportunity to showcase the great potential of Pakistan's tourism industry and create linkages with the leading international players of the tourism industry which will greatly help attract more tourists.

Besides showcasing Pakistani tourism and cultural diversity business to business (B2B) meetings were also held at Pakistan Pavilion to attract foreign investors and tourists to Pakistan.

Efforts have been made that a maximum number of private tour operators could participate in this travel to showcase their tour products and develop B2B linkages.

However, the biggest global event will certainly pave the way to building the image of Pakistan at the international level.

ITB (InternationaleTourismus-B�rse) Berlin is the world's largest tourism trade fair held every year in Berlin which is expected to be attended by over 10,000 exhibitors and 160,000 visitors.

The tourism boards, tourism departments, tour operators, travel agents, hotels, system suppliers, airlines, and car rental agencies from more than 180 countries are among the companies present at the event as exhibitors.

Participation of Pakistan in this International Tourism Exhibition will not only help to create a soft image of the country internationally but also will enhance the Business to Business (B2B) and Government to Government (G2G) linkages in the tourism and hospitality sector of Pakistan and Germany.

The event will also help enhance the inflow of foreign tourists to discover the rich tourism potential of Pakistan which will contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

ITB Berlin 2023 Show provides a great opportunity to interact with the top international and domestic travel destinations, tour operators, cruise lines, and travel providers.

Pakistan is home to one of the oldest civilizations in the world and has innumerable locations of scenic beauty, the world's highest mountains, many religious and historic places, unique arts and crafts, and a rich culture and heritage.

Pakistan is also known for its bewitching natural beauty, cultural richness, and unparalleled hospitality offered to tourists.

The incumbent government is making an all-out effort to improve the infrastructure for tourists and recover inbound tourism to the pre-pandemic level.

The government of Pakistan is also extending its full assistance in the tourism and hospitality industry to enhance foreign tourists influx in the country.