Three-day Mega Islamabad "Tourism Expo, Family Festival" Opens

A Three-day Mega 'Tourism Expo and Family Festival' was started on Friday, featuring different Air Shows, adventure sports like Para Gliding, Accuracy Landing, Wing Suite Flying, Trike Flying, Sky Diving and Power Para Gliding as part of Field Marshal Paragliding Championship

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A Three-day Mega 'Tourism Expo and Family Festival' was started on Friday, featuring different Air Shows, adventure sports like Para Gliding, Accuracy Landing, Wing Suite Flying, Trike Flying, Sky Diving and Power Para Gliding as part of Field Marshal Paragliding Championship.

The mega festival organized by Pakistan Paragliding Association (PHPA) in collaboration with the Cutting Edge Group.

Federal Minister for Information Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and CEO Cutting Edge Ch Shahzad Akhtar also attended the opening ceremony.

Three days mega festival will be colored with vintage cars and bike roadshows, Horse Parade, Corporate and Educational Expos, Food Court, Concerts, and much more.

The mega festival was aimed to show the true colors of the country to the whole world. The event will encompass a wide range of events from adventure sports such as Paragliding to a family event like food fest and colorful concert.

Chief Executive Officer Cutting Edge Group Ch Shehzad Akhtar told APP that there are a few places on earth that have been blessed with the wonders of nature, and it is our duty to share such splendors with the world so that we may find unity in admiration and adventure, Islamabad is bestowed with natural magnificence and landscape, diverse culture, astounding arts and crafts, luxurious cuisine and extraordinary music that needs to be shared with the world.

In the festival more than 100 food stalls, top notch desi, continental and top restaurants would be set up, the festival would continue till March 7.

