Three-day Mega Islamabad Tourism Fest To Start From March 5

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:29 PM

Cutting Edge Group in collaboration with partners would organize a three-day mega Islamabad Tourism Festival from March 5, featuring different program to entertain the participant from twin cities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Cutting Edge Group in collaboration with partners would organize a three-day mega Islamabad Tourism Festival from March 5, featuring different program to entertain the participant from twin cities.

The event would include air shows and adventure sports like para gliding, accuracy landing, wing suite flying, trike flying, sky diving and power para gliding as part of field marshal Paragliding Championship.

Furthermore, it will be colored with vintage cars and bike roadshows, horse parade, corporate and educational expos, food court, concerts, and much more, chief executive cutting edge group Ch Shehzad Akhtar told APP on Tuesday.

He said that "Islamabad Tourism Festival" will be a family festival of tourism adding he said that Ali Azmat, Sahir Ali Bagga, Aima Baig, Abdullah Qureshi, NirmalRoy Alizbath Roy, Sid (Mr.

Rapper) and many others will perform in the mega festival.

He said that Cutting Edge Group would also organize Kashmir Premier League (KPL) from April 1-10, 2021 in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad.

The league, sanctioned by Pakistan Cricket board and to be played on T-20 format will see six outfits clashing for the top honors.

The teams included Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Panthers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions and Overseas Warriors.

The league is an initiative to promote the domestic cricket in Pakistan and highlight the talent and natural magnificence of Kashmir.

