Three-day Mega "Islamabad Tourism Festival" Opens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A Three-day Mega Islamabad Tourism Festival started on Friday, featuring different Air Shows, adventure sports like Para Gliding, Accuracy Landing, Wing Suite Flying, Trike Flying, Sky Diving and Power Para Gliding as part of Field Marshal Paragliding Championship.

Federal Minister for Information Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for IPC Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and CEO Cutting Edge Ch Shahzad Akhtar also attended the inaugural ceremony.

The mega festival was organized by Pakistan Paragliding Association (PHPA) in collaboration with the Cutting Edge Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said tourism sector is being promoted under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create new job opportunities in the country.

He said that the festival, being organized on the directives of the prime minister to promote tourism industry, was also meant to provide healthy entertainment facilities to the local residents.

He asked the residents of the capital to visit F -9 Park and bring their families to enjoy the multiple activities being offered by the organizers.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub said the government was making all-out efforts to attract the attention of tourists across the globe to exploit the country's real potential in the tourism sector.

"Pakistan will be made tourism-magnet to get the attention of world adventurers in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said.

Highlighting the importance of the event, Omar Ayub said it would add more to the beauty of the Capital as visitors, as well as locals, would witness the mesmerizing environment and the sky full of colours during the paragliding and skydiving shows.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the government would extend all possible assistance and facilities to the Paragliding Association for uplift of para gliders and adventure tourism in the country.

He said the civil aviation authority, being a regulatory body, would ensure maximum facilitation to the association in that regard.

The minister also invited the association for a meeting to discuss ways and means to bring improvement in the paragliding sector.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza said tourism has revived in the country and congratulated the people of Pakistan and Islamabad as the federal capital was hosting the three-day "Tourism Expo & Family Festival" here at the Fatima Jinnah Park.

Three days mega festival will be colored with vintage cars and bike roadshows, Horse Parade, Corporate and Educational Expos, Food Court, Concerts, and much more.

The mega festival was aimed to show the true colors of the country to the whole world. The event will encompass a wide range of events from adventure sports such as Paragliding to a family event like food fest and colorful concert.

Chief Executive Officer Cutting Edge Group Ch Shehzad Akhtar told APP that there are few places on earth that have been blessed with the wonders of nature, and it is our duty to share such splendors with the world so that we may find unity in admiration and adventure, Islamabad is bestowed with natural magnificence and landscape, diverse culture, astounding arts and crafts, luxurious cuisine and extraordinary music that needs to be shared with the world.

In the festival more than 100 food stalls, top notch desi, continental and top restaurants would be set up, the festival would continue till March 7.