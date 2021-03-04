UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Mega Islamabad Tourism Festival To Start From Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:32 PM

Three-day Mega Islamabad Tourism Festival to start from tomorrow

A three-day Mega Islamabad Tourism Festival organized by Pakistan Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (PHPA) in collaboration with the Cutting Edge Group would commence from Friday here in federal capital

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A three-day Mega Islamabad Tourism Festival organized by Pakistan Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (PHPA) in collaboration with the Cutting Edge Group would commence from Friday here in Federal capital.

The mega festival was being aimed to show traditions of the country to the whole world. The event would encompass a wide range of events from adventure sports such as Paragliding to a family event like food fest and colorful concert.

Chief Executive Officer Cutting Edge Group Shehzad Akhtar told APP that there were a few places on earth that have been blessed with the wonders of nature, and it was our obligation to share such splendors with the world to cement unity in admiration and adventure, Islamabad was bestowed with natural magnificence and landscape, diverse culture, astounding arts and crafts, luxurious cuisine and extraordinary music that needs to be shared with the world.

During festival more than 100 food stalls, top notch desi and international and top restaurants will be set up.

The festival will continue till March 7.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Sports Music March Family Event From Share Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 over la ..

9 minutes ago

Infinix announces the winners of most fan followed ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Registers 11,385 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

4 minutes ago

Russian FSB Prevented Terror Attack Driven by 'Hat ..

4 minutes ago

Female doctor killed in eastern Afghanistan after ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 64 lives, infects 1,519 more peopl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.