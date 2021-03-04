Three-day Mega Islamabad Tourism Festival to start from tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A three-day Mega Islamabad Tourism Festival organized by Pakistan Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (PHPA) in collaboration with the Cutting Edge Group would commence from Friday here in federal capital

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A three-day Mega Islamabad Tourism Festival organized by Pakistan Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (PHPA) in collaboration with the Cutting Edge Group would commence from Friday here in Federal capital.

The mega festival was being aimed to show traditions of the country to the whole world. The event would encompass a wide range of events from adventure sports such as Paragliding to a family event like food fest and colorful concert.

Chief Executive Officer Cutting Edge Group Shehzad Akhtar told APP that there were a few places on earth that have been blessed with the wonders of nature, and it was our obligation to share such splendors with the world to cement unity in admiration and adventure, Islamabad was bestowed with natural magnificence and landscape, diverse culture, astounding arts and crafts, luxurious cuisine and extraordinary music that needs to be shared with the world.

During festival more than 100 food stalls, top notch desi and international and top restaurants will be set up.

The festival will continue till March 7.