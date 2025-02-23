Three-day Mother Languages Festival concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The most anticipated literary events in the twin cities, the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival (PMLF), concluded here on Sunday.

According to details, the event was organized by the Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) and co-hosted by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the festival brought together more than 120 writers, poets, artists, language activists, and researchers from across the country, representing over 20 languages spoken in Pakistan.

The first day featured keynote speeches by prominent scholars and writers, followed by a tribute to legendary Pakistani literary figures who recently passed away.

Mother tongue education is generally understood as the use of a learner’s native language as the medium of instruction in classrooms or other educational settings.

This approach includes teaching the mother tongue as a subject or as part of a bilingual or multilingual education system.