Three-day Mother Languages Literature Festival" starts tomorrow

February 16, 2023

The three-day "Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival" will be held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) from February 17 to 19

The event will have parallel sessions on all three days.

The festival would be organized by Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) in collaboration with PNCA.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam will inaugurate the festival while well-known scholars and language experts would participate in the festival.

The festival aims to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and preserve, protect and promote the languages of the country.

The festival will provide a platform for celebrating 70 plus languages of Pakistan and encourage language communities to take action for saving their languages from extinction.

The festival will feature various programs, including, poetry in mother languages, the launching of new books and poetry recital sessions, said the organizers.

