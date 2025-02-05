Open Menu

Three-Day Mourning Announced In GB Over Passing Of Prince Karim Aga Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Three-Day mourning announced in GB over passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan, and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan have announced three days of mourning (February 5 to 7) following the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan. During this period, the national flag will remain at half-mast on all government buildings across the province.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has declared February 6 as a public holiday in honor of His Highness. He has also issued directives for all official events to be conducted with simplicity.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan paid rich tribute to the remarkable services of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, highlighting his unparalleled contributions to humanity worldwide—particularly in health, education, humanitarian work, and cultural heritage preservation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He emphasized that the void left by Prince Karim Aga Khan’s passing is irreplaceable. The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, followers, and admirers worldwide, affirming that the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan stands in solidarity with the mourners during this time of grief.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the elevation of His Highness’s ranks in the hereafter.

