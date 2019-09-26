Three-day National Calligraphy exhibition concludes at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

A three-day National Calligraphy exhibition titled "Noor Ali Noor" on Thursday concluded here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), organized by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A three-day National Calligraphy exhibition titled "Noor Ali Noor" on Thursday concluded here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), organized by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

National History and Literary Heritage Senior Joint Secretary and Director General PNCA Syed Hasnain Medhi was the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the exhibition. Director General NLPD Iftikhar Arif, eminent calligraphists Khursheed Alam Gohar Qalam, Irfan Ahmed Qureshi and other calligraphists were also present on the occasion.

Director General PNCA lauded the artwork displayed in the exhibition added PNCA would continue to organize more such events to promote art and culture in the country.

Director General NLPD Iftikhar Arif in his remarks thanked the former Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah, Executive Director Amna Patodi and Calligrapher Association General Secretary for their support and cooperation in organizing this event.

Appreciation certificates were also distributed among more than 50 calligraphists who participated in the exhibition from across the country.

Later, the calligraphist also visited National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division on the special invitation of Secretary NH&LH Dr. Nadeem Shafique Malik.

The National Calligraphy Exhibition was an effort to highlight the art. In the exhibition, more than 50 artists and calligraphers participated and displayed diverse styles of traditional, contemporary modern and a combination of styles.