UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day National Calligraphy Exhibition Concludes At Pakistan National Council Of The Arts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:23 PM

Three-day National Calligraphy exhibition concludes at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

A three-day National Calligraphy exhibition titled "Noor Ali Noor" on Thursday concluded here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), organized by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A three-day National Calligraphy exhibition titled "Noor Ali Noor" on Thursday concluded here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), organized by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

National History and Literary Heritage Senior Joint Secretary and Director General PNCA Syed Hasnain Medhi was the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the exhibition. Director General NLPD Iftikhar Arif, eminent calligraphists Khursheed Alam Gohar Qalam, Irfan Ahmed Qureshi and other calligraphists were also present on the occasion.

Director General PNCA lauded the artwork displayed in the exhibition added PNCA would continue to organize more such events to promote art and culture in the country.

Director General NLPD Iftikhar Arif in his remarks thanked the former Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah, Executive Director Amna Patodi and Calligrapher Association General Secretary for their support and cooperation in organizing this event.

Appreciation certificates were also distributed among more than 50 calligraphists who participated in the exhibition from across the country.

Later, the calligraphist also visited National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division on the special invitation of Secretary NH&LH Dr. Nadeem Shafique Malik.

The National Calligraphy Exhibition was an effort to highlight the art. In the exhibition, more than 50 artists and calligraphers participated and displayed diverse styles of traditional, contemporary modern and a combination of styles.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jamal Shah Event From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalaf Al Otaiba

26 minutes ago

Sidra’s unbeaten century help PCB Blasters clinc ..

33 minutes ago

MoHAP raises awareness on Alzheimer&#039;s

41 minutes ago

Broadcast plans, commentary panel announced for Pa ..

44 minutes ago

Expo 2020 mascots revealed

56 minutes ago

Kitchen gardening, rooftop farming impact human ps ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.