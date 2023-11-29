Three-day National Conference on HLP concluded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) marked the culmination of its awareness campaign with a three-day National Conference aimed at securing Housing, Land, and Property (HLP) Rights for women and vulnerable groups in Pakistan.

Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women, Nilofar Bakhtiar was the chief guest at the inaugural session. Representatives from the Government of Pakistan, the United Nations, foreign dignitaries, international non-governmental onganizations (INGOS), and academia were present at the event.

Nilofar Bakhtiar underscored the glaring discrimination against women regarding their housing, land, and property rights, despite the existence of relevant laws and articles.

She highlighted the challenges faced by women in Pakistan, particularly those involved in agriculture but lacking land ownership.

She advocated for collaborative efforts and social activism to empower women, stressing the importance of addressing the hurdles faced by women and vulnerable groups in accessing HLP rights.

She assured the support of the National Commission on the Status of Women in raising awareness about HLP rights and eliminating barriers to access these rights.

Jawed Ali Khan, Habitat Programme Manager at UN-Habitat shed light on the conference's genesis, which emerged as a response to the catastrophic floods in 2022. These floods affected over 33 million people, displacing numerous families and necessitating urgent rehabilitation and house reconstruction.

He said UN-Habitat's Primary objective is to tackle the complex issues surrounding land ownership, property rights, and land tenure security, with a specific focus on women and vulnerable groups.

Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Pakistan Julien Harneis highlighted how people were compelled to settle along roads in 2022 due to fears of losing land without legal rights.

He identified two critical issues: the vulnerability of families lacking education and basic necessities and the

crucial need to grant land rights, especially to households headed by women.

Harneis urged for an extension of this support to all vulnerable communities. He emphasized the significance of property rights for investment and called for a focus on recent property law rights in Pakistan.