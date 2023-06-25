Three-day NYS draws students from Balochistan, rest of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :A three-day National Youth Summit (NYS) was organized here in which a large number of students belonging to Balochistan province and different districts of Pakistan participated.

The event was arranged under the theme "Harnessing Youth Potential for Resilient Future, Navigating Challenges, Driving Change" at the Balochistan University of Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On the occasion, different speakers including Balochistan Minister for sports & Youth Affairs Khaliq Hazara, Ishaq Jamali secretary of Sports, Babar Yousafzai coordinator to CM Balochistan, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani coordinator of Youth Affairs, Hamna Malik project manager, Balochistan chief SMEDA, Sanaullah Baloch MPA, Abdullah Gul President Tehreek e Jawanan e Pakistan, Senator Kabir Muhammad Shahi, Yasmeen Lehri former MPA and Romina Khurshid Alam SAPM & Convener SDGs Task Force, expressed their views.

They informed that events of the NYS would be organized across the province and hailed the holding of National Games in the province after a gap of 19 years.

Terming the youth as an asset of Pakistan, they further stressed that students should focus on their studies and learn various educational skills for the betterment of their future.