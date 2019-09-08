UrduPoint.com
Three-day Painting Exhibition To Mark Defence Day Celebrations Concludes At RAC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 01:20 PM

Three-day painting exhibition to mark Defence Day celebrations concludes at RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :A three-day painting exhibition by Commander Tariq Muneeb organized here in connection with the Defence and Martyrs Day celebrations, under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) has concluded.

Commander Tariq Muneeb joined Navy in 1980 and got retirement in 2008. In early days of navy his passion was to make cartoons in various naval magazines and books but, after retirement he started using oil on canvas and explored his talent further. His favorite subject is sea and marine environment. He has made various paintings on the same subject.

Recently he also tried charcoal on paper by drawing aircrafts, submarines, tanks and ships and his charcoal work has also been admired by the people. His first solo exhibition was held in Centaurus Mall Islamabad this year on Pakistan Day.

He also displayed his solo exhibition in Navy. He worked day and night to display his charcoal work and paintings in RAC and participate in the celebrations of Defence Day.

The 55 paintings and drawings including on the Kashmir cause and Indian atrocities in Kashmir were displayed at RAC art gallery.

