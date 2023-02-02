Three-day Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo to start on Feb 03

The 58th edition of one of the biggest furniture shows titled "Pakistan Lifestyle furniture expo" will start on Friday to showcase the trendy and antique variety of furniture by various brands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The 58th edition of one of the biggest furniture shows titled "Pakistan Lifestyle furniture expo" will start on Friday to showcase the trendy and antique variety of furniture by various brands.

According to the official source top 80 national and international furniture brands will showcase quality furniture products under one roof for the customers.

The three-day event will offer 50 percent discounts on furniture and furnishings. Furniture on display included bed sets, dining sets, mattresses, massage chairs, table sets, and handmade carpets and luxury seats.

Talking to APP, a stall holder told that Pakistan's furniture industry has a lot of potential and such events are the opportunity to showcase our potential to local as well as international investors.

He said all 57 editions of the expo were highly appreciated by the visitors and these events should be arranged more frequently throughout the country and abroad as well.

Saif Ali, a resident of Islamabad said that he visited the last lifestyle expo which was held in Islamabad last year and it was an amazing opportunity to see various Pakistani furniture brands under one roof.

He said that he is very excited to visit this expo as this event provides a great opportunity to see a variety of modern as well as traditional furniture.

Alia Bibi, a housewife while sharing her views said that last year she purchased some traditional Chinnioti from this expo and now anxiously waiting for the event to buy some more traditional things.

She said that this event is a great opportunity to avail good discounts.

