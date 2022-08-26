UrduPoint.com

Three-day Pakistan Real Estate Expo Begins In Mirpur, AJK

Published August 26, 2022

Three-day Pakistan Real Estate Expo begins in Mirpur, AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 26 (APP):On the advent of fast flourishing real estate sector in Pakistan and AJK, at least 18 top world-fame real estate groups of Pakistan gathered in the lake city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir staging a grand 03-day exhibition, titled "Incredible Ideas-Pakistan Real Estate Expo", here on Friday for marketing of their respective constructed and under-construction fully-furnished housing, commercial projects in various parts of Pakistan and AJK – harmonious to the need of the modern age.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Minister for Energies and Water Resources Ch. Arshad Hussain inaugurated the exhibition being hosted with the coordination of the CEO Raja Sohrab Ahmed Khan of famous local Kashmiri media groups M/s. Daily "Kashmir Nama" Group of Print and Electronic Media of AJK and others and attended by hundreds of the visitors hailing from Mirpur AJK and its adjoining districts of Bhimbher, Kotli, Jhelum and Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony the chief guest, AJK Minister for Energies and Power Development Ch. Arshad Hussain invited Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community settled abroad mostly in United Kingdom, US and middle east countries to move for launching their investments in fast emerging real estate business in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, where due conducive environment including the ever-lasting safety and security of their investments was available.

He emphasized that it was enjoined upon the investors to focus for launching their investments in various development fields including the real estate sector in Pakistan and AJK to enter in the ranks of the developed nations being an economically strong and prosperous nation, he added.

The AJK minister also invited the major world-fame real estate groups of Pakistan to also move to Azad Jammu Kashmir for launching their fully-furnished housing and residential projects in the State where complete required peaceful and conducive atmosphere was available at present, particularly in view of the available local investor mostly belonging to the Western and middle east countries especially the United Kingdom, he underlined.

He assured that AJK government was determined to provide due support and assistance to the real estate business groups intending to launch their projects in housing sector in AJK side by side the intending investors.

Earlier, Aqeel Rana, host and Chief Executive Officer of the Expo. Incredible Ideas, apprised the minister and the visitors of the salient features and objectives of holding of the grand event to attract local investors for launching their investments in the fast emerging real estate sectors in various parts of Pakistan, besides AJK, including Lahore, Islamabad, Murree, Jhelum Dina and KPK.

Aqeel Rana said that main objective of holding of the Expo, where 18 famous real estate groups including the world-fame GIGA GROUP of Pakistan have set up their stalls for the promotion of their constructed, under-construction and forthcoming top housing and commercial projects – full of the residential and commercial facilities matching to the modern agre - in their respective estates in the country, he concluded.

Earlier Arshad Hussain Ch. inaugurated the exhibition and went round all the stalls where the concerned officials of all real estate groups apprised the minister of the progress of construction of their respective existing and forthcoming mega residential and commercial projects.

The minister, on this occasion, particularly advised the real estate groups to also focus and conceive small housing and commercial projects exclusively for the shelter less people from low-income groups to facilitate them with the due shelter with the involvement of their minor investments, he emphasized.

APP / AHR.

