Three-day Polio Campaign From Feb 26

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) District administration has finalized arrangements for a three-day polio campaign from February 26 to administer anti-polio drops to over one million kids under five years of age across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements here on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that 10,23,000 kids under five years of age through door to door campaign.

He said that training of polio field teams has been completed while the security plan has also been finalized. He said that more than 3500 mobile teams have been formed to protect kids from disabilities by administering anti-polio drops.

The deputy commissioner said that polio camps would remain functional round the clock at bus stands, hospitals, railway stations and other public places.

He warned parents of stern legal action over the refusal to administer anti-polio drops to their kids.

