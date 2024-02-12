Three-day Polio Campaign From Feb 26
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) District administration has finalized arrangements for a three-day polio campaign from February 26 to administer anti-polio drops to over one million kids under five years of age across the district.
Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements here on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that 10,23,000 kids under five years of age through door to door campaign.
He said that training of polio field teams has been completed while the security plan has also been finalized. He said that more than 3500 mobile teams have been formed to protect kids from disabilities by administering anti-polio drops.
The deputy commissioner said that polio camps would remain functional round the clock at bus stands, hospitals, railway stations and other public places.
He warned parents of stern legal action over the refusal to administer anti-polio drops to their kids.
Recent Stories
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young Pakistani doctor secures 2nd position in Outstanding Diplomacy Award9 seconds ago
-
Residents demand to finish Eidgah road construction work13 seconds ago
-
1.3m kids to be administered anti-polio drops17 seconds ago
-
Wildlife department discovers two dead leopards from Seer Gharbi forest20 seconds ago
-
Mangla Dam water level continues to fall23 seconds ago
-
16521 power pilferers nabbed during six months26 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects electricity pilferage at Qurtaba Complex30 seconds ago
-
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar3 minutes ago
-
Father of former federal minister, Ali Amin’s father passes away10 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for Karachi20 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates new Commissioner Office20 minutes ago
-
District admin starts cleanliness ahead of PSL20 minutes ago