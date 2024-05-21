Three-day polio campaign from June 3

Three-day polio campaign would be started from June 03 to administer anti-polio drops to over one million kids across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Three-day polio campaign would be started from June 03 to administer anti-polio drops to over one million kids across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements regarding the polio campaign here on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that mobile teams would be formed while camps would also be established at different public places to get 100 percent result of the campaign. He said that eradication of polio disease from the country was top priority of the government and added that all possible measures were being taken for this purpose.

He warned parents to cooperate with the administration to protect future of their kids otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He said that special training has been given to lady health workers and vaccinators of the health department.

The deputy commissioner maintained that polio teams would perform duties at all hospitals, dispensaries, bus stands and railway stations.

He urged masses to cooperate with the administration to make the campaign successful.

Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftekhar, CEO Health Dr Faisal Qaisrani and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.