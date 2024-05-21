Open Menu

Three-day Polio Campaign From June 3

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Three-day polio campaign from June 3

Three-day polio campaign would be started from June 03 to administer anti-polio drops to over one million kids across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Three-day polio campaign would be started from June 03 to administer anti-polio drops to over one million kids across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements regarding the polio campaign here on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that mobile teams would be formed while camps would also be established at different public places to get 100 percent result of the campaign. He said that eradication of polio disease from the country was top priority of the government and added that all possible measures were being taken for this purpose.

He warned parents to cooperate with the administration to protect future of their kids otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He said that special training has been given to lady health workers and vaccinators of the health department.

The deputy commissioner maintained that polio teams would perform duties at all hospitals, dispensaries, bus stands and railway stations.

He urged masses to cooperate with the administration to make the campaign successful.

Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftekhar, CEO Health Dr Faisal Qaisrani and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile June All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

2 minutes ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

4 minutes ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

4 minutes ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

11 minutes ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

11 minutes ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

11 minutes ago
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inaugurat ..

China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech

18 minutes ago
 DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of vio ..

DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis

18 minutes ago
 UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Isr ..

UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital

18 minutes ago
 BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental langu ..

BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination

32 minutes ago
 Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL ..

Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final

51 minutes ago
 Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign

Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan