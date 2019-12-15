Three-day polio campaign in division Sargodha from Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :A three-day polio campaign would be started here across division Sargodha on Monday December, 16 and all four district administrations have completed arrangements to make polio campaign successful.

The officials of Health Authority said that strict monitoring of polio campaign to be ensured at all places.

He urged the masses to cooperate with the polio teams for the completion of immunization.

Director Health Services Dr Rana Abdullah told the media that during the campaign, more than 1,397,000 children of lesser than five years age across the division would be administered polio drops. He said that a total of 3302 mobile, 407 permanent and 192 transit teams would perform their duties in different Union Councils (UCs) across the division.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Riaz Ahmed told that 630,000 children would be immunized in district Sargodha for which 1451 mobile, 198 permanent and 81 transit teams have been constituted while 3766 officers and staffers have also been trained for this purpose.

He said that all arrangements have been completed so that all children could be immunized polio drops to eradicate polio virus in next generations. All stake holders including educational institutes were also being engage for making the campaign successful and achieving hundred percent targets, he added.