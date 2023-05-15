UrduPoint.com

Three-day Polio Drive Kicks Off In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A three-day polio drive started here Monday with all-out arrangements to vaccinate children of five years and below of the age.

DC Umar Jahangir tasked departments concerned of the district governments to reach out every child against likely attack of the crippling disease once for all.

About a million children would be administered the vaccine through door-to-door campaign, DC has said in meeting arranged couple of days ago to finalise the arrangements for success of the drive.

The meeting also reviewed pre-requisite measures adopted to root-out dengue larva after recent rainy spell, with the rising temperatures as well could lead to spur health problems among masses in parts of the district.

Umar Jahangir warned of taking 'strict action' in case of detecting 'defective performance' on part of the departments concerned in any part of the district.

He said modern on-line system was being used to monitor dengue activities, calling it a vital step to ensure increased level of productivity.

