Three-day Polio Drive Starts In Multan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A three-day polio campaign had been started in 393 union councils of
the division on Monday.
About 2.6 million children would be given vaccine in the drive as 10,000 teams
had been made.
Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said the drive would continue from
February 3 to 7 and polio vaccination camps had been set up at public
places, including bus-stand.
He urged parents to keep extending cooperation towards the teams.
