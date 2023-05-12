UrduPoint.com

Three-day Polio Drive To Start From May 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 08:43 PM

A three-day polio drive would start from 15th of the month in the city of saints here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :A three-day polio drive would start from 15th of the month in the city of saints here.

DC Umar Jahangir tasked departments concerned of the district governments to run the drive through all-out efforts with up-to-mark pre-requisite arrangements.

About a million children would be administered the vaccine through door-to-door campaign to protect children of five and below of the age from the lifelong crippling disease, DC said in a meeting of the departments concerned belonged to the district governments.

The meeting also reviewed measures being adopted to root-out dengue larvae after a recent rainy spell, with the rising temperatures now likely causing several health problems in parts of the district.

Umar Jahangir warned of 'strict action' in case of defective performance on the part of the departments concerned to the effectiveness of the drive.

He said a modern online system was being used to monitor dengue- surveillance activities in order to ensure an increased level of productivity.

