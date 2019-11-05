Three-day polio eradication campaign underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-day polio eradication campaign was underway in all the six districts of Punjab to immunize children against the crippling disease on Tuesday.

As per details, these districts were Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin and Chakwal.

More than eleven thousand teams were administrating anti polio vaccines to children of up to five years of age.

During the campaign, teams of vaccinators would go door to door to administer polio drops while fix points have also been established at all the government hospitals, airports, railway stations and other entry and exit points of cities, Private news channel reported.

Elaborate security arrangements have also been made for the safety of polio teams, while the campaign would also continue in Balochistan.