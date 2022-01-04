Three-day pottery making workshop concludes at Punjab Arts Council

A three-day pottery making workshop organized here under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council (PAC) for the promotion of technical education and to make the youth skillful concluded on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A three-day pottery making workshop organized here under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council (PAC) for the promotion of technical education and to make the youth skillful concluded on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ibrahim Alam, a renowned craftsman from Bahawalpur, imparted training in the art of pottery making to the students.

At the end of the workshop, Director, PAC Waqar Ahmad distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Waqar Ahmad said that besides general education, vocational education is the need of the hour.

He said that the students should get vocational education in any field along with their general education.

Waqar Ahmad further said that PAC had started more than 30 training courses for the training of the students.

He said that those trained by Arts Council were demonstrating their skills in many fields.