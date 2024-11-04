Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins

Three-day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ began at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Three-day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ began at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, here on Monday.

A large number of students from various educational institutions participated in the workshop which was arranged by Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division.

Noted Calligrapher Haji Muhammad Akram shared different tips with the participants.

The workshop will end on November 6.