Open Menu

Three Day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins

Three-day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ began at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Three-day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ began at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, here on Monday.

A large number of students from various educational institutions participated in the workshop which was arranged by Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division.

Noted Calligrapher Haji Muhammad Akram shared different tips with the participants.

The workshop will end on November 6.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan November From

Recent Stories

Commissioner meets traders

Commissioner meets traders

6 seconds ago
 CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody

CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody

3 minutes ago
 Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

3 minutes ago
 New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world

New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world

29 seconds ago
 Furniture shop gutted

Furniture shop gutted

32 seconds ago
 Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

33 seconds ago
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

35 seconds ago
 Three industrial units fined

Three industrial units fined

21 seconds ago
 Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next ..

Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Mini ..

22 seconds ago
 Lahore second most polluted city in the world

Lahore second most polluted city in the world

24 seconds ago
 Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encr ..

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments

25 seconds ago
 Governor joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day c ..

Governor joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan