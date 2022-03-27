UrduPoint.com

Three Day Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition Concludes In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :A three-day Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition was concluded here at Ocean Mall, Clifton with a wide mixture of Sindh's handicrafts made by rural women including home textiles, basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas, wall hanging, bed sheets and shawls, coupled with traditional embroidery and cutwork were exhibited.

The event aimed at to provide market linkages to rural women and artisans which attracted a large numbers of women residents of different areas of Karachi, said a statement on Sunday.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said the objective of the event was to facilitate better income for women artisans of rural Sindh.

"We have trained over 12,000 women of the most under developed regions of the province.

Prominent politicians, bureaucrats, journalists, members of civil society and lawyers visited the exhibition, widely lauded the event and expressed hope that the event could be further helpful for the development of linkages and easy market access to their skilled products.

The exhibition, comprising stitched and un-stitched cloths, Needle Work (Different types of embroidery), Straw work (Wheat stick crafts), bed sheets, Crochet work (Kundhee/Hook work), Machine embroidery and other women stuffs.

There were more than a two dozen stalls, exhibiting a mixture of variety of traditional arts and crafts.

