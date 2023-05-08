Three-Day SATRC workshop on PRS begins

The three-day South Asian Telecommunication Regulators' Council (SATRC-23) workshop on policy regulation and services officially commenced here on Monday

The workshop was hosted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), bringing together experts and policymakers from across South Asia to explore key matters related to new technologies, regulations, and policies in the telecommunications sector.

Secretary General (SG) of Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), Masanori Kondo while addressing an event encouraged the delegates to contribute to the insightful discussion and hailed PTA's effort in organizing the workshop.

Chairman PTA, Muhammad Naveed highlighted the importance of the telecommunications sector in Pakistan and said, "The sector is evolving rapidly." "The regulator has a crucial role to play in ensuring that quality services are delivered in a manner that is secure, and beneficial to the citizens," he added.

The event also featured a keynote address by the Federal Secretary, the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom (MoIT&T), Navid Ahmed Shaikh who emphasized the role of emerging technologies in driving innovation and economic growth in the region.

The first day of the workshop featured three sessions with the first covering overview of APT, SATRC, and the workshop.

The next session was regarding emerging technologies and the evolving policy, regulation, and connectivity landscape which included a discussion on Metaverse, the Internet of Things (IoT), the Evolution of WLAN (Wi-Fi 6e), Future Generations of Mobile Telephony (Terrestrial and Satellite 6G) and Free Space Optical (FSO i.e. Wireless communication in THz and beyond).

The third session was about the policy and regulation of 5G technology and its ecosystem.

The SATRC Workshop on PRS will continue for three days, with experts from South Asian countries discussing a range of subjects.

Some of the key topics include telecom active infrastructure sharing, OTT services and applications, NGSO satellite constellations, sustainability, and collaborative aspects of regulations.