Three-day seminar on money laundering, terror financing investigation concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Three-day seminar on money laundering and terrorism financing investigation, organized by Anti narcotics Force (ANF) Academy has concluded.

According to ANF spokesman, 55 officers of ANF as well as sister law enforcement agencies participated and benefited from the awareness seminar.

Commandant ANF Academy Brig. Abdul Hamid highlighted the importance of the seminar.

Several senior level officers/experts were invited as guest speakers from relevant stakeholders on Anti Money Laundering/Counter Financing Terrorism (AML/CFT) including Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Customs, Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Askari Bank Ltd, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and corporate lawyers.

Director General, ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik was chief guest on closing ceremony while directors and senior investigation officers attended the seminar.

The DG appreciated efforts of ANF for organizing such an informative session on AML/CFT investigation. He also highlighted Pakistan's efforts at Policy and operational level.