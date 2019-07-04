Three day session of PFUJ APNEC kicks off

A three day session of Federal Executive Council (FEC) of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) and All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation (APNEC) will be started on Friday at National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad

Members of FEC, NEC, President and General Secretaries of Union of Journalist (UJs) from all over the country will participate in the session.The three sessions will thoroughly discuss the issues pertaining to worsening media industry, forced dismissals of employees, non-payment of salaries, and the unconstitutional initiatives of Press Advise.Worth mentioning here that the different sessions would also be attended by prominent political figures and Special Assistant to PM for Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan.