Three Day "Sindh Cultural Festival" Kicks Off In Tando Adam

Sat 18th January 2020

The fourth edition of three-day "Sindh cultural festival" was kicked off in Tando Adam town of district Sanghar on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The fourth edition of three-day "Sindh cultural festival" was kicked off in Tando Adam town of district Sanghar on Saturday.

The Secretary Sports Sindh Sayed Imtiaz Ali Shah and former MNA Muhammad Khan Junejo formally inaugurated the festival in which cultural activities, horse and bull races, livestock exhibition, cultural sports events, poetic gatherings, handicrafts exhibition and music programmes will be held during three days festival.

While inaugurating the festival, the Secretary Sports Sayed Imtiaz Ali Shah said the purpose of organizing such festivals was to preserve cultural heritage and promote cultural activities not only in the province but in other parts of the country and abroad.

He said Sindh Sports department wanted to promote Sindh's cultural sports all over the world and many cultural activities had been organized here to promote thousands year old culture of Sindh.

He said traditional Sindhi wrestling "Malakhra", "Kabdi Kabdi", horse race, bull race, poetry recitation gatherings in urdu and Sindhi languages, music programmes, competition of wearing traditional turban and other events were scheduled to be held during the festival.

This festival is being organized by Mehran Historical and Cultural Welfare Society Tando Adam.

A large number of participants visited stalls set up for exhibition of different cultural items in the festival.

The inaugural ceremony was attended among others by Sayed Jamal Shah, Ex, Town Nazim Ghulam Murtaza Junejo, Mirza Ashfaq Baig, Habib Khan Marri, Shahjahan Junejo, Ghulam Muhammad Saand, Achar Khaskhey and others.

