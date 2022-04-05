Three-day spinal anesthesia training workshop held

A Three-day spinal anesthesia training workshop organized by Prime Foundation held at Kuwait Teaching Hospital Peshawar to build the capacity of the medical officers and anesthesia technicians on payrolls of the DoH in the merged tribal districts for initiating and maintaining basic emergency and newborn care (BEmONC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A Three-day spinal anesthesia training workshop organized by Prime Foundation held at Kuwait Teaching Hospital Peshawar to build the capacity of the medical officers and anesthesia technicians on payrolls of the DoH in the merged tribal districts for initiating and maintaining basic emergency and newborn care (BEmONC) .

Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman Dean of Health Sciences Peshawar Medical & Dental Colleges, Dr. Anisa Afridi Director MNCH Merged Tribal Districts and Dr. Saeed Anwar Director PIPH talked during the concluding session of the said training workshop.

The purpose of the training was also to inform medical officers and anesthesia technicians about comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care services (CEmONC) in the hard to reach areas, save the lives of mothers and babies and also contribute to sustainable development goals.

In the end, Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman Dean of Health Sciences Peshawar Medical & Dental Colleges, Dr. Anisa Afridi Director MNCH Merged Tribal Districts and Dr. Saeed Anwar Director PIPH gave away certificates to the workshop participants, facilitators, and resource person.