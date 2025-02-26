Open Menu

Three Day Sports Festival 2025 To Be Concluded On Feb 28

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Directorate of Sports of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad organized a three-day Sports Festival 2025 at the university level which was started on February 26 which will be concluded on February 28 at the Sports Complex of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University.

The Sports Festival was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah. Addressing the occasion, Director of Sports and Dr. Altaf Khaskheli, said that teams from various departments of the university are participating in this festival.

In the inaugural ceremony, addressing the students, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Madad Ali Shah said that event would promote sports, both governmental and non-governmental organizations should come forward with an open heart.

He said that individually, every person should promote such positive (traditional and international) sports that would keep the blood circulation of the youth vibrant and enhance their endurance, discipline, and self-control. The Vice Chancellor said that organizing sports events from schools to universities was essential for the health of students.

