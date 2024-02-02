Open Menu

Three-day Sports Festival Held At SBBU

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sports society organized Sports Festival 2024 which remained a vibrant success as the festival witnessed vibrant participation from students and athletes from all the department of the university.

This three day long festival offered variety of indoor and outdoor games like table tennis, badminton, tug of war, 100 meter race, Sack Race to both the girls and boys students.

The team from department of business administration won badminton after having a thrilling combat with department of information technology (IT) whereas team of department of Economics also won a difficult match from department of IT.

In Tug of war team Genetics grabbed the victory against team information technology. In table tennis, students of Department of information technology clinched success against team business. In 50 meter race, Saba Muskan from department of microbiology left everyone behind and grabbed the first position, while Muzalah from department of Economics and Shumaila from department of Sindh stood second and third respectively.

In the interesting and exciting sack race Aslam from Art and Design brought first position to his department while Siraj from Economics and Sajid from Microbiology could grab second and third positions respectively.

In the closing ceremony of the sports festival 2024, after awarding trophies, shields , medals and certificates among the students and organizing and management committees VC Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani hailed the efforts of the organizing committee and sports society comprising of Dr Arman Kanzada, Dr Altaf Khaskheli, Shadab Fatima, Amjad Awan and Sohail Khaskheli.

"The students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University SBA shall be offered such healthy activities frequently to ensure their physical and mental health," VC added.

He further stressed, "Through such games and healthy activities students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University SBA would appear and act as ambassadors of peace and shall continue to bring victories and success to their university and to their country."

