Three-day Sports Gala Concludes At BZU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The three-day annual sport gala organized by the Faculty of food Science
and Nutrition at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) concluded here on Sunday.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of students
and esteemed faculty members.
Department of Food Safety Chairman Prof Dr. Muhammad Riaz, Department of
Human Nutrition Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Tauseef Sultan, Department of
Food Science Chairman Dr Tariq Ismail and Department of Dairy Technology
Chairperson Dr Anila Hameed were also present.
Addressing the participants, Prof Dr Muhammad Riaz and Prof Dr Muhammad
Tauseef Sultan emphasized the significance of sports in promoting a healthy lifestyle.
They highlighted that sports were essential for physical development, as they
not only enhance bodily strength but also contribute to heart health, bone strength,
and mental well-being.
“Sports help reduce stress, regulate body weight, and boost
energy levels. Regular participation in sports is crucial for maintaining overall health,”
they remarked.
The Sports Gala featured various games, with girls’ matches held at Maryam Hall
and boys’ games organized at the Faculty of Food Science ground. Students actively
participated in the competitions, showcasing their talents and sportsmanship.
Expressing their delight, students stated that such activities should be encouraged
regularly as they play a vital role in enhancing both physical and mental health.
The event was also graced by the presence of distinguished faculty members,
including Dr Khurram Afzal, Dr. Majid Hussain, Dr. Amir Ismail, Dr. Muhammad
Sameem, Dr. Adnan Amjad, Dr. Maimoona Shahid, Dr. Qamar Saleem,
Dr. Dur Shuwar, and Dr. Raheel Suleman.
