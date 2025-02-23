Open Menu

Three-day Sports Gala Concludes At BZU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The three-day annual sport gala organized by the Faculty of food Science

and Nutrition at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) concluded here on Sunday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of students

and esteemed faculty members.

Department of Food Safety Chairman Prof Dr. Muhammad Riaz, Department of

Human Nutrition Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Tauseef Sultan, Department of

Food Science Chairman Dr Tariq Ismail and Department of Dairy Technology

Chairperson Dr Anila Hameed were also present.

Addressing the participants, Prof Dr Muhammad Riaz and Prof Dr Muhammad

Tauseef Sultan emphasized the significance of sports in promoting a healthy lifestyle.

They highlighted that sports were essential for physical development, as they

not only enhance bodily strength but also contribute to heart health, bone strength,

and mental well-being.

“Sports help reduce stress, regulate body weight, and boost

energy levels. Regular participation in sports is crucial for maintaining overall health,”

they remarked.

The Sports Gala featured various games, with girls’ matches held at Maryam Hall

and boys’ games organized at the Faculty of Food Science ground. Students actively

participated in the competitions, showcasing their talents and sportsmanship.

Expressing their delight, students stated that such activities should be encouraged

regularly as they play a vital role in enhancing both physical and mental health.

The event was also graced by the presence of distinguished faculty members,

including Dr Khurram Afzal, Dr. Majid Hussain, Dr. Amir Ismail, Dr. Muhammad

Sameem, Dr. Adnan Amjad, Dr. Maimoona Shahid, Dr. Qamar Saleem,

Dr. Dur Shuwar, and Dr. Raheel Suleman.

