Three-day sports gala for special students kicks off

A three-day sports gala for Special students began here on Wednesday in which more than 350 children from 15 Special centers of the district were participating in various events scheduled to continue till March 11

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :A three-day sports gala for Special students began here on Wednesday in which more than 350 children from 15 Special centers of the district were participating in various events scheduled to continue till March 11.

Competition matches of cricket, badminton, ball throw, relay race, shot hit, sack race, tug of war,etc would be held among differently-abled students.

The inauguration ceremony was held here on Wednesday at Sports stadium in which Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, Divisional Sports officer Tariq Nazir, CO education Akhtar Abbas Baloch and DO Special Education Shahid Mukhtar, alongside a number of students and their parents, attended the ceremony.

Commissioner Nabil Javed in his address said that "special children are our precious asset", adding that the government not only recognizes them as important members of the society but also wants to take all necessary steps to make them useful citizens of society.

The Commissioner acknowledged that Special children have proved their mettle in every field be it playground or journey of knowledge, art world or culture.