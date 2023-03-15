Three-day sports gala kicks off in SAU Tando jam

The students won positions in various Sports competitions, during the three-day sports gala, which was organized by the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology of Sindh Agriculture University at the university sports complex On Wednesday under the auspices of the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology (IFST) and with the support of the Directorate of Sports

Students took part in sports competitions during the three-day sports gala, and on the second day the Cricket, Badminton, Athletics, and Tug of war competitions were held, in which a large number of students participated.

A cricket match was played between MSc and third-year students of IFST, which was won by MSc students.

A total of 6 teams participated in the tug-of-war competition, in which final year girl students and final-year boys' students won the first position, while 30 students participated in the Athletics competition. In which final year student Anshra and third-year Hussain won the first position.

On Thursday there will be a final cricket match between MSc and third year students, semi-final and final matches of badminton and the closing ceremony will also be held on the same day.

On this occasion, Director IFST Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Dr. Shahzor Gul Khaskheli, Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano, Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada, Dilip Kumar and others were also present.