Open Menu

Three-day Spring Festival Kicked Off In Orakzai

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Three-day Spring Festival kicked off in Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A colorful three-day Spring Festival kicked off at Kalaya in the Orakzai tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Friday.

The festival aims to promote tourism and provide employment opportunities for local people.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Tourism Wing for merged districts, the District Administration Orakzai and Pakistan Army, is organizing the Spring Festival.

The festival will feature various traditional and non-traditional games, including local traditional games, inter-school games, cricket, football, volleyball, and cycling races. Additionally, there will be cultural stalls from all four provinces, traditional food, and a cultural show featuring music, traditional dance performances and archery.

Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Barkatullah Marwat, stated that the aim of the festival was to promote tourism in Orakzai and provide employment opportunities for local people.

He added that several tourist spots had been opened for tourists in Orakzai.

On the instructions of the Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb, camping pods will also be installed at Samana, and Orakzai Resort will be opened for tourists, providing them with comfortable accommodation and scenic views.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Music Cycling Samana All From Employment

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

31 minutes ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

38 minutes ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

44 minutes ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

17 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

17 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

17 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan