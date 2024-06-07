Three-day Spring Festival Kicked Off In Orakzai
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A colorful three-day Spring Festival kicked off at Kalaya in the Orakzai tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Friday.
The festival aims to promote tourism and provide employment opportunities for local people.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Tourism Wing for merged districts, the District Administration Orakzai and Pakistan Army, is organizing the Spring Festival.
The festival will feature various traditional and non-traditional games, including local traditional games, inter-school games, cricket, football, volleyball, and cycling races. Additionally, there will be cultural stalls from all four provinces, traditional food, and a cultural show featuring music, traditional dance performances and archery.
Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Barkatullah Marwat, stated that the aim of the festival was to promote tourism in Orakzai and provide employment opportunities for local people.
He added that several tourist spots had been opened for tourists in Orakzai.
On the instructions of the Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb, camping pods will also be installed at Samana, and Orakzai Resort will be opened for tourists, providing them with comfortable accommodation and scenic views.
