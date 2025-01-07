Three-day 'Sufi festival' from tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs department is organizing 3 days Sufi festival at Alhamra from January 7 to 9 as per the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

According to official sources here on Monday during all three days there would be free entry for the visitors.

Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said that first day of the festival is associated with 'Sufi Azhar e Fanoon, Kamal o Jamal'.

On second day, programmes on topic of Sufism and inter religious harmony would be held while on third and last day of the festival programmes to stop extremism and intolerance would be organized, he added.

He further said that Sufi dance and Sufi songs were part of the event.

Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said that it was need of the hour to make youngsters familiar with the teachings of Sufi saints through different ways.