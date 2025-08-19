Open Menu

Three-day Symposium On `Radiation Techniques In Health And Environment’ Continues In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Three-day symposium on `Radiation Techniques in Health and Environment’ continues in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A three-day international symposium on “Radiation Techniques in Health and Environment” continued at the Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS) for the second day with over 100 experts exploring the role of radiation technologies in various sectors.

The event is jointly organized by the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS), the Association of academies and Societies of Sciences in Asia (AASSA), and the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP).

Bringing together leading scientists, medical experts, and policymakers from Asia and beyond, the symposium aims to explore the role of radiation technologies in healthcare, diagnostics, cancer treatment, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

More than 100 specialists, scientists, and academicians are participating in person, while around 50 international delegates have joined virtually.

The inaugural session was opened with welcome remarks by Prof. Dr. M. Aslam Baig, Secretary General PAS and Symposium Coordinator, followed by addresses from Dr. Masood Iqbal, Member Science at the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), and Prof.

Dr. Kauser Abdulla Malik, President PAS.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Nuri Yurdusev, President AASSA, as a chief guest, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the significance of regional and global scientific collaboration.

He reaffirmed AASSA’s support for Pakistan Academy of Sciences in hosting international scientific events.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Riffat M. Qureshi, Director Administration PAS and Focal Person of the Symposium.

The symposium featured plenary lectures and invited talks on radiation techniques in health and environment, radionuclide toxicity and remediation, biomedical imaging, adaptive radiotherapy, and cancer treatment innovations.

Scholars from Bangladesh, China, Korea, Malaysia, and Pakistan presented their research, while young scientists showcased posters of their work.

The symposium will continue on August 19–20 with technical sessions on nuclear medicine, radiation safety, environmental applications, AI-driven imaging, and next-generation technologies.

The event will close with an award ceremony for best posters and a technical tour of radiation facilities.

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

2 hours ago
 Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

3 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant ..

Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret

3 hours ago
 UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan You ..

UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

15 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

15 hours ago
 Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir K ..

Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot

16 hours ago
 NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off ..

NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes

15 hours ago
 NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers fo ..

NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan