Three-day symposium on `Radiation Techniques in Health and Environment’ continues in Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A three-day international symposium on “Radiation Techniques in Health and Environment” continued at the Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS) for the second day with over 100 experts exploring the role of radiation technologies in various sectors.
The event is jointly organized by the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS), the Association of academies and Societies of Sciences in Asia (AASSA), and the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP).
Bringing together leading scientists, medical experts, and policymakers from Asia and beyond, the symposium aims to explore the role of radiation technologies in healthcare, diagnostics, cancer treatment, environmental protection, and sustainable development.
More than 100 specialists, scientists, and academicians are participating in person, while around 50 international delegates have joined virtually.
The inaugural session was opened with welcome remarks by Prof. Dr. M. Aslam Baig, Secretary General PAS and Symposium Coordinator, followed by addresses from Dr. Masood Iqbal, Member Science at the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), and Prof.
Dr. Kauser Abdulla Malik, President PAS.
Prof. Dr. Ahmet Nuri Yurdusev, President AASSA, as a chief guest, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the significance of regional and global scientific collaboration.
He reaffirmed AASSA’s support for Pakistan Academy of Sciences in hosting international scientific events.
The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Riffat M. Qureshi, Director Administration PAS and Focal Person of the Symposium.
The symposium featured plenary lectures and invited talks on radiation techniques in health and environment, radionuclide toxicity and remediation, biomedical imaging, adaptive radiotherapy, and cancer treatment innovations.
Scholars from Bangladesh, China, Korea, Malaysia, and Pakistan presented their research, while young scientists showcased posters of their work.
The symposium will continue on August 19–20 with technical sessions on nuclear medicine, radiation safety, environmental applications, AI-driven imaging, and next-generation technologies.
The event will close with an award ceremony for best posters and a technical tour of radiation facilities.
