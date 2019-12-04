Three-day talent competition from Dec 9

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organize a three-day 3rd All Pakistan VDAI talent competition from December 9

A spokesman of the university said today that Art & Literary Society Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UAF will sponsor the competition and Veterinary Degree Awarding Institutions (VDAIs) will participate in it.

In this connection, all necessary arrangements are being completed hold the event in a most befitting manner, he added.