Open Menu

Three-day Teachers Training Workshop To Be Held At IST In September

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Three-day Teachers Training Workshop to be held at IST in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Space education Research Lab, National Center of GIS and Space Applications, Institute of Space Technology (IST) is organizing the three-day Teachers Training Workshop on Space Education for Primary and Secondary science School Teachers from September 7-9.

According to the IST, the workshop has been planned in collaboration with Office of Astronomy for Education (OAE), the International Astronomical Union (IAU) as part of their Teachers Training Program for Astronomy Education.  The workshop, to be held in IST, will focus on enhancing the teaching skills and resources linked with the primary and secondary school science curriculum of Pakistan.

About the eligibility criteria, the official informed that the applicant should be a School teacher with at least two years of experience.

The day-long workshop will be held on Thursday and Saturday and Friday will be from 1430 - 2100 hours. The willing science school teachers can register themselves through the web link: http://bit.ly/ttw-se by Aug 11, 2023. The shortlisted candidates will be informed to pay the registration fee by Aug 18, 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education September From

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

1 minute ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

1 hour ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

1 hour ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

2 hours ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

2 hours ago
Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

2 hours ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

3 hours ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan