Open Menu

Three-day Teachers Training Workshop To Be Held At IST In September

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Three-day Teachers Training Workshop to be held at IST in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Space education Research Lab, National Center of GIS and Space Applications, Institute of Space Technology (IST) is organizing the three-day Teachers Training Workshop on Space Education for Primary and Secondary science School Teachers from September 7-9.

According to the IST, the workshop has been planned in collaboration with Office of Astronomy for Education (OAE), the International Astronomical Union (IAU) as part of their Teachers Training Program for Astronomy Education.  The workshop, to be held in IST, will focus on enhancing the teaching skills and resources linked with the primary and secondary school science curriculum of Pakistan.

About the eligibility criteria, the official informed that the applicant should be a School teacher with at least two years of experience.

The day-long workshop will be held on Thursday and Saturday and Friday will be from 1430 - 2100 hours.  The willing science school teachers can register themselves through the web link: http://bit.ly/ttw-se by Aug 11, 2023. The shortlisted candidates will be informed to pay the registration fee by Aug 18, 2023.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education September From

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

2 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan