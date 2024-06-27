Three-day Theatre Extravaganza concludes at PNCA

The three-day Theatre Extravaganza concluded after presenting Shahid Nadeem’s International masterpiece “Dara” on Thursday evening among the audience applauding whole heartedly the outstanding performances of the artists at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The three-day Theatre Extravaganza concluded after presenting Shahid Nadeem’s International masterpiece “Dara” on Thursday evening among the audience applauding whole heartedly the outstanding performances of the artists at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Based on the amazingly dramatic story of the conflict between Princes Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, the play was adapted in English by the prestigious National Theatre London and was declared as " play of the decade" by the English press. The play has also been performed in India and USA.

The Theatre Extravaganza was arranged by PNCA in collaboration with the Ajoka Theatre with an objective of fostering healthy theatrical activities for the people belonging to the Federal capital as well as surroundings.

The festival marked Ajoka Theatre's 40th anniversary by featuring three stories to mesmerize the art enthusiasts with vibrant performances, thought provoking themes and touching messages.

Ajoka's iconic play "Bulha" was presented on the second day of the festival. The play, based on the uplifting and dramatic story of Sufi poet Bulleh Shah, has been widely performed in Pakistan, India, Iran, UK, USA and Denmark and lauded as a significant example of Sufi Theatre.

A large number of audiences gave a prolonged emotion-filled round of applause at the end of the play.

The play narrated the story of Bulleh Shah’s journey as a Sufi poet and his persecution by the clerics and rulers of Kasur through outstanding performances of the artists.

The first play which was presented on the inaugural day of the festival was "Teesri Dastak". The play is one of Shahid Nadeem's earlier plays and received overwhelming response from the audience with its touching theme.

The story revolved around the story of residents of a rundown tenement who face imminent eviction and find an extraordinary and violent solution to ensure survival and leading to bizarre consequences.

In May, Ajoka held a five-day theatre festival in Lahore as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations which will conclude in November with an eight-day international theatre festival in Lahore.

Shahid Nadeem, Ajoka's Executive Director and playwright of all three plays, thanked PNCA's Director General and his team for hosting the festival and recognising Ajoka's four decades of sustained contribution to the cause of theatre for social change.