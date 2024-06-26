Three-day Theatre Extravaganza Kicks Off At PNCA
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Three-day Theatre Extravaganza to mark Ajoka Theatre's 40th anniversary kicked off at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) late Tuesday to mesmerize the art enthusiasts with vibrant performances, thought provoking themes and touching messages.
The festival is being arranged by PNCA in collaboration with the Ajoka Theatre with an objective of fostering healthy theatrical activities for the people belonging to the Federal capital as well as surroundings.
The play "Teesri Dastak", which is one of Shahid Nadeem's earlier plays, was presented on the first day of the festival on Tuesday evening and received overwhelming response from the audience.
The story revolved around the story of residents of a rundown tenement who face imminent eviction and find an extraordinary and violent solution to ensure survival and leading to bizarre consequences.
Ajoka's iconic play "Bulha" will also be presented during the festival. Based on the uplifting and dramatic story of Sufia poet Bulleh Shah, the play has been widely performed in Pakistan, India, Iran, UK, USA and Denmark and has been lauded as a significant example of Sufi Theatre.
Shahid Nadeem's international masterpiece "Dara" will be presented on the final day of the festival. Based on the amazingly dramatic story of the conflict between Princes Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, the play was adapted in English by the prestigious National Theatre London and was declared as " play of the decade" by the English press. The play has also been performed in India and USA.
In May, Ajoka held a five-day theatre festival in Lahore as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations which will conclude in November with an eight-day international theatre festival in Lahore.
Shahid Nadeem, Ajoka's Executive Director and playwright of all three plays, thanked PNCA's Director General and his team for hosting the festival and recognising Ajoka's four decades of sustained contribution to the cause of theatre for social change.
The tickets for attending the Theatre Extravaganza are available at the PNCA which can be purchased by the intending visitors.
Recent Stories
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operation against illegal LPG sale points launched6 seconds ago
-
Indicators issued to evaluate performance of deptts: DC28 seconds ago
-
Nutrition International aims to collaborate with PFA11 minutes ago
-
Police foils dacoity bid, three bandits killed20 minutes ago
-
10 shops sealed, 119 LPG cylinders confiscated21 minutes ago
-
Property disputes claim 148 lives in KP during current year30 minutes ago
-
Fugitive involved in homicide case arrested30 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues against illegal LPG stations; four arrested31 minutes ago
-
Notorious mobile snatcher killed in Mardan encounter31 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest three suspects in Eid-ul-Azha parking dispute murder case40 minutes ago
-
KP CM lauded for sanctioning funds for Kohat51 minutes ago
-
NCSW to launch first phase of trans formative consultation1 hour ago