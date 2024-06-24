Three-day `Theatre Extravaganza’ To Mesmerize Art Enthusiasts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Ajoka Theatre would organize a three-day `Theatre Extravaganza’ from June 25-27 to mesmerize the art enthusiasts.
The event will be held at PNCA with an objective of fostering healthy theatrical activities for the people belonging to the Federal capital as well as surroundings who can enjoy the vibrant performances, thought provoking ideas and touching messages.
As per schedule announced by the PNCA, Ajoka's acclaimed production ‘Teesri Dastak-The wretched of the earth fight back’, penned by Executive Director Shahid Nadeem, will be performed on June 25 to kick off the festival.
The play is set against the backdrop of a dilapidated urban slum and portrays the resilience of the marginalised who cling to their dreams of a free and just world despite endless betrayals and setbacks.
On June 26, another play Bulha-Story of Bulleh Shah’s dramatic spiritual journey will be presented for the audience. While the Shahid Nadeem’s International Masterpiece `Dara’ will be presented on June 27.
The tickets for attending the Theatre Extravaganza are available at the PNCA which can be purchased by the intending visitors.
