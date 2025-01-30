Three-day Theatre Training Workshop For Professionals And Students Concludes At PNCA
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 08:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The three-day Theatre Training Workshop for students and professionals concluded at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday, equipping participants with valuable insights and practical knowledge about the performing arts.
The participants were registered online, with a total of 35 students enrolling for the workshop.
Renowned theatre expert and PNCA Program Organizer, Muhammad Waqar Azim, moderated the sessions.
During the inaugural ceremony, PNCA Director General, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali welcomed the participants and reaffirmed the council’s commitment to promoting theatre and the performing arts.
He emphasized that PNCA will continue organizing such workshops to support and nurture artistic talent in Pakistan.
The first day of the workshop focused on the evolution of theatre worldwide, the history and development of theatre in Pakistan, and the social significance of drama.
The sessions also covered universal acting principles, their application across different media, and essential techniques for actors to enhance expressions and emotions.
On the second day, participants were trained in the role of body language in character development, with practical exercises to improve their performance.
They also explored voice modulation, including the use of voice with and without a microphone.
The sessions introduced various theatrical approaches, including realism, symbolism, and abstract drama, to help actors shape their imaginative and creative abilities.
The final day covered the technical dimensions of theatre, including lighting, set design, sound effects, musical effects, and costume selection. Prominent playwright and satirist, Aslam Mughal, along with Director of Bhitai Arts Council, Rafiq
Essani, shared their insights and experiences with the participants.
As a culmination of their training, the participants staged a short play highlighting the issue of illegal migration, performed on the closing day.
At the closing ceremony, PNCA Performing Arts Division Director Samiullah Baloch, senior actor and playwright Aslam Mughal, and Director of Bhitai Arts Council Rafiq Essani distributed certificates among the participants, appreciating their enthusiasm and commitment to theatre.
