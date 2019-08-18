Three-day training course for fish farmers from Aug 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Three-day fish farming training course for fish farmers being arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute will start from Aug 19.

According to Assistant Director Fisheries Rawalpindi Miss Sana Aourage, the participants of the training course would be given latest and scientific information about fish farming.

Awareness regarding modern techniques for fish farming would also be created during the course. Under the course, the fish farmers would be imparted training to establish new farms, upgrade old ones.

Latest technologies would also be introduced during the training course. The course would be held in Fisheries sub-training center situated at Rawal Town Islamabad.

Those who were interested to participate in the course could get themselves enrolled by reaching the Fisheries institute situated at Rawal Town, Islamabad.

The participants would be provided free of cost residential facility during the tenure of the course while there was no other fee for the course.