UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Training Course For Fish Farmers From Aug 19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Three-day training course for fish farmers from Aug 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Three-day fish farming training course for fish farmers being arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute will start from Aug 19.

According to Assistant Director Fisheries Rawalpindi Miss Sana Aourage, the participants of the training course would be given latest and scientific information about fish farming.

Awareness regarding modern techniques for fish farming would also be created during the course. Under the course, the fish farmers would be imparted training to establish new farms, upgrade old ones.

Latest technologies would also be introduced during the training course. The course would be held in Fisheries sub-training center situated at Rawal Town Islamabad.

Those who were interested to participate in the course could get themselves enrolled by reaching the Fisheries institute situated at Rawal Town, Islamabad.

The participants would be provided free of cost residential facility during the tenure of the course while there was no other fee for the course.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

2 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

3 hours ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

3 hours ago

Indian president inaugurates Bunker Museum in Mumb ..

3 hours ago

On World Humanitarian Day, the UAE continues to ma ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.