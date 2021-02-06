Three-day training course for fish farmers to start from Feb-8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :A Three-day free free fish farming training course for fish farmers arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute would start from Feb-8.

The participants of the training course would be given latest and scientific techniques about aquaculture/fish farming to the farmers and the information about soil and water analysis.

Under the course, the fish farmers would be imparted training to establish new farms and upgrade old ones.

The course would be held in Fisheries sub-training center situated at Rawal Town Islamabad and interested people can get themselves enrolled for the course there.

The participants would be provided free of cost residential facility during the tenure of the course while there is no other fee for the course.