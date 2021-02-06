UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Training Course For Fish Farmers To Start From Feb-8

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Three-day training course for fish farmers to start from Feb-8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :A Three-day free free fish farming training course for fish farmers arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute would start from Feb-8.

The participants of the training course would be given latest and scientific techniques about aquaculture/fish farming to the farmers and the information about soil and water analysis.

Under the course, the fish farmers would be imparted training to establish new farms and upgrade old ones.

The course would be held in Fisheries sub-training center situated at Rawal Town Islamabad and interested people can get themselves enrolled for the course there.

The participants would be provided free of cost residential facility during the tenure of the course while there is no other fee for the course.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

11 minutes ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

11 minutes ago

‘We are helpless since Imran Khan assumed the po ..

28 minutes ago

Physical test schedule for police recruitment

2 minutes ago

30 more health workers vaccinated

2 minutes ago

Afghan students undergo entry test for HEC-funded ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.