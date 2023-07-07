Three-day training for DROs, ROs concluded

The three-day training by the leading trainers for District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) ahead of the upcoming general elections was successfully concluded at Pakistan's Electoral Academy for Democratic Practices, Research, and Management (PADRM) here Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The three-day training by the leading trainers for District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) ahead of the upcoming general elections was successfully concluded at Pakistan's Electoral academy for Democratic Practices, Research, and Management (PADRM) here Friday.

A total of 33 officers from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were imparted comprehensive training during this intensive session. Thy will play a pivotal role in disseminating their knowledge to a larger group, including 142 DROs and 859 ROs hailing from all four provinces of the country.

The training session encompassed a wide range of topics crucial to ensuring the smooth conduct of the upcoming general elections.

The participants received comprehensive instruction on electoral procedures, legal frameworks, and best practices in managing the electoral process.

Equipped with this valuable knowledge, the trained officers are now well-prepared to fulfill their vital roles during the upcoming elections.

To acknowledge the successful completion of the training, Zafar Iqbal Hussain, Special Secretary of the ECP, presented certificates to all the participants.

This recognition underscores the commitment of the ECP in strengthening the skills and expertise of electoral officers, ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and efficiency in the electoral process.

On the concluding day of the training, the ECP has taken a significant step forward in its preparations for the upcoming General Elections.